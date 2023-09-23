Who knew hats and sunglasses would be this much of a phenomenon? The Oregon Duck joined a growing list of opponents to throw darts towards Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, entering the field for Saturday's game against the Buffaloes with a white cowboy hat and oversized sunglasses, similar to what Sanders commonly sports. He then pushed a huge clock with "Prime Time" written on the sides.

When the Duck reached the end zone with the clock, he started to smash it with a baseball bat. Oregon's crowd ate it up, and things were going great before the mascot head flew off. The man inside the now-headless suit sprinted into Oregon's tunnel after the wardrobe malfunction.

The entire ordeal can be seen below:

Neither Oregon nor Colorado needed extra motivation for Saturday's game. Oregon is ranked 10th in the AP Top 25, while Colorado has steadily climbed the rankings to No. 19 thanks to a strong 3-0 start to the Sanders era.

Plus, Oregon coach Dan Lanning added hype to the matchup before the season even started. In July -- before news broke that Oregon would be leaving for the Big Ten in 2024 -- Lanning was asked what he thought about Colorado jumping ship to the Big 12.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Lanning clarified his comments Monday.

"I don't regret anything I've said," Lanning said . "At the end of the day, I wasn't talking about Deion's team, I was talking about the past and future for our team. But if that serves as material for them, great. I don't think it's going to have any bearing on the game or the success of the game."