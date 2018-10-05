Watch Oregon St. vs. Washington St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)
Current records: Oregon St. 1-4; Washington St. 4-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Washington St. They will challenge Oregon St. on the road at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Washington St. doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.
Washington St. had a rough outing against USC two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington St. got past Utah with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 28-24.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Oregon St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 52-24 defeat to Arizona St.
Washington St. took their match against Oregon St. the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 52-23 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cougars are a big 17 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Oregon St. is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 4-0-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington St. has won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Washington State Cougars 52 vs. Oregon State Beavers 23
- 2016 - Oregon State Beavers 31 vs. Washington State Cougars 35
- 2015 - Washington State Cougars 52 vs. Oregon State Beavers 31
