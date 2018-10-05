Watch Oregon St. vs. Washington St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)

Current records: Oregon St. 1-4; Washington St. 4-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Washington St. They will challenge Oregon St. on the road at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Washington St. doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.

Washington St. had a rough outing against USC two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington St. got past Utah with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 28-24.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Oregon St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 52-24 defeat to Arizona St.

Washington St. took their match against Oregon St. the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 52-23 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon

Reser Stadium, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cougars are a big 17 point favorite against the Beavers.

This season, Oregon St. is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 4-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Washington St. has won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.