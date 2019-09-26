Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Oregon State vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Stanford (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 1-2-0; Stanford 1-3-0
What to Know
Oregon State heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 4.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Stanford at 7 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers have not won a single game against Stanford in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.
Two weeks ago, the Beavers turned the game against Cal-Poly into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 551 yards to 315. The Beavers claimed a resounding 45-7 victory over Cal-Poly. QB Jake Luton did work as he passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Luton's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Champ Flemings in the second quarter.
We saw a pretty high 55.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The game between Stanford and Oregon was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Cardinal falling 21-6. The Cardinal can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Oregon State's win lifted them to 1-2 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 1-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon State are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 207.30 on average. Stanford has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 10 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinal are a 4.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Stanford have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Stanford 48 vs. Oregon State 17
- Oct 26, 2017 - Stanford 15 vs. Oregon State 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Stanford 26 vs. Oregon State 15
- Sep 25, 2015 - Stanford 42 vs. Oregon State 24
