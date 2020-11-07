Who's Playing

Washington State @ Oregon State

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 5-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Cougars (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Oregon State struggled last year, too, ending up 5-7.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Few teams threw more interceptions than Washington State, who was picked off 16 times. To make matters even worse for Washington State, the Beavers threw only four interceptions last season, the fourth best among all teams in the nation.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.