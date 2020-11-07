Who's Playing
Washington State @ Oregon State
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars are 5-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Cougars (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Oregon State struggled last year, too, ending up 5-7.
A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Few teams threw more interceptions than Washington State, who was picked off 16 times. To make matters even worse for Washington State, the Beavers threw only four interceptions last season, the fourth best among all teams in the nation.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Beavers are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Washington State 54 vs. Oregon State 53
- Oct 06, 2018 - Washington State 56 vs. Oregon State 37
- Sep 16, 2017 - Washington State 52 vs. Oregon State 23
- Oct 29, 2016 - Washington State 35 vs. Oregon State 31
- Oct 17, 2015 - Washington State 52 vs. Oregon State 31