Watch Oregon vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 15 Oregon (home) vs. Montana (away)

Current Records: Oregon 1-1-0; Montana 2-0-0

What to Know

Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Montana at Autzen Stadium at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Last week, Oregon turned the game against Nevada into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 623 yards to 173. The Ducks steamrolled Nevada 77-6. QB Justin Herbert did work as he passed for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Montana was fully in charge, breezing past North Alabama 61-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Montana.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 37-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Saturday, where they covered a 24-point spread.

Their wins bumped the Ducks to 1-1 and the Grizzlies to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ducks and the Grizzlies clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Ducks are a big 37 point favorite against the Grizzlies.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 35.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.