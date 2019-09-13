Watch Oregon vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Montana football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Oregon (home) vs. Montana (away)
Current Records: Oregon 1-1-0; Montana 2-0-0
What to Know
Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Montana at Autzen Stadium at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Last week, Oregon turned the game against Nevada into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 623 yards to 173. The Ducks steamrolled Nevada 77-6. QB Justin Herbert did work as he passed for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Montana was fully in charge, breezing past North Alabama 61-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Montana.
Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 37-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Saturday, where they covered a 24-point spread.
Their wins bumped the Ducks to 1-1 and the Grizzlies to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ducks and the Grizzlies clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Ducks are a big 37 point favorite against the Grizzlies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 35.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
UCLA vs. Oklahoma pick, live stream
The Sooners face a lowly UCLA team that is off to an 0-2 start under Chip Kelly
-
Texas vs. Rice pick, live stream
Texas heads to the home of the Houston Texans to take on a former Southwest Conference foe
-
Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State
How to watch Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse upset Clemson the last time these two teams played in the Dome
-
FSU vs. UVA pick, live stream
Florida State has previously lost in Charlottesville in the 1995 and 2005 seasons
-
Penn St. vs. Pitt pick, live stream
Two Keystone State rivals meet for the 100th time in history this weekend