Watch Oregon vs. Nevada: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

No. 16 Oregon (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: Oregon 0-1-0; Nevada 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Oregon 9-4-0; Nevada 8-5-0;

What to Know

Nevada will square off against Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Nevada isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Wolf Pack lost to Purdue when the teams met three seasons ago, but they didn't allow Purdue the same satisfaction this time around. The Wolf Pack skirted past Purdue 34-31. QB Carson Strong did work as he passed for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Last week, Oregon was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Auburn 21-27.

Nevada's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Oregon's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nevada ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to interceptions last season, where the squad accrued 17. But the Ducks snagged 17 interceptions last year, the 11th most in the nation. So...the Nevada squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon

Autzen Stadium, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 24 point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 23.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.