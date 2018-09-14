Watch Oregon vs. San Jose St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. San Jose State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. San Jose State Spartans (away)
Current records: Oregon 2-0; San Jose St. 0-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oregon. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against San Jose St. at 5:00 p.m. Oregon will be strutting in after a victory while San Jose St. will be stumbling in from a loss.
When you finish with 338 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Last week, Oregon steamrollered Portland St. 62-14. With Oregon ahead 35-7 at the half, the game was all but over.
Meanwhile, San Jose St. has to be hurting after a devastating 31-0 defeat at the hands of Washington St. This makes it the second defeat in a row for San Jose St..
San Jose St.'s defeat took them down to 0-2 while Oregon's win pulled them up to 2-0. In Oregon's win, Tony Brooks-James rushed for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns and Justin Herbert passed for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns. We'll see if San Jose St. has a strategy to lead their team to their first successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ducks are a big 41.5 point favorite against the Spartans.
Last season, Oregon was 5-7-0 against the spread. As for San Jose St., they were 5-7-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
