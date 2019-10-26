Watch Oregon vs. Washington State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Oregon vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Oregon (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: Oregon 6-1; Washington State 4-3
What to Know
Oregon lost both of their matches to Washington State last season, on scores of 33-10 and 34-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.
The Ducks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Washington last week, but they still walked away with a 35-31 victory. Oregon QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for 280 yards and four TDs on 38 attempts.
Meanwhile, Washington State's three-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Colorado by a conclusive 41-10 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.
The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Ducks to 6-1 and the Cougars to 4-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 14-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Washington State 34 vs. Oregon 20
- Oct 07, 2017 - Washington State 33 vs. Oregon 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - Washington State 51 vs. Oregon 33
- Oct 10, 2015 - Washington State 45 vs. Oregon 38
