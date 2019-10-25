Watch Oregon vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 11 Oregon (home) vs. Washington State (away)

Current Records: Oregon 6-1; Washington State 4-3

What to Know

Oregon lost both of their matches to Washington State last season, on scores of 33-10 and 34-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

The Ducks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Washington last week, but they still walked away with a 35-31 victory. Oregon QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for 280 yards and four TDs on 38 attempts.

Meanwhile, Washington State's three-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Colorado by a conclusive 41-10 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Ducks to 6-1 and the Cougars to 4-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 14-point favorite against the Cougars.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon in the last five years.