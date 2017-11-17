WATCH: Patriots coach Bill Belichick motivates Navy after disheartening loss

Bill Belichick is one of the best -- if not the best -- coaches in NFL history, so when he speaks, teams listen. On Showtime's "A Season With Navy Football," Belichick visited the Midshipmen locker room after a loss to Temple to tell the team not to get down, stay confident and prepare for the next week. Navy would defeat SMU the following week, thus solidifying something Belichick has preached his entire career: Preparation is paramount.

"Confidence is really today's confidence. It's not last week, it's not next month. It's what you have today," Belichick told the team. "So whether you won last week or didn't win last week, that doesn't have anything to do with today. It doesn't have anything to do with tomorrow. Don't worry about what happened in the past; don't worry about the Army game. There's nothing you can do about any of that stuff. The only thing you can control is what you do today in preparation for the upcoming game."

Navy obviously took the speech to heart. Its win over SMU snapped a three game losing streak and granted the team bowl eligibility.

To see how the team reacted to the speech, along with the rest of the episode, tune into Showtime On Demand or find a replay on Showtime.