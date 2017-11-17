WATCH: Patriots coach Bill Belichick motivates Navy after disheartening loss
Belichick has deep connections to Navy, and he was there to lift the team after losing to Temple
Bill Belichick is one of the best -- if not the best -- coaches in NFL history, so when he speaks, teams listen. On Showtime's "A Season With Navy Football," Belichick visited the Midshipmen locker room after a loss to Temple to tell the team not to get down, stay confident and prepare for the next week. Navy would defeat SMU the following week, thus solidifying something Belichick has preached his entire career: Preparation is paramount.
"Confidence is really today's confidence. It's not last week, it's not next month. It's what you have today," Belichick told the team. "So whether you won last week or didn't win last week, that doesn't have anything to do with today. It doesn't have anything to do with tomorrow. Don't worry about what happened in the past; don't worry about the Army game. There's nothing you can do about any of that stuff. The only thing you can control is what you do today in preparation for the upcoming game."
Navy obviously took the speech to heart. Its win over SMU snapped a three game losing streak and granted the team bowl eligibility.
To see how the team reacted to the speech, along with the rest of the episode, tune into Showtime On Demand or find a replay on Showtime.
-
Watch James Madison at Elon live
Undefeated James Madison looks to continue its undefeated streak against Elon
-
Week 12: Not sexy but important games
This week's college football schedule is light on sexy matchups but filled with games that...
-
Iron Bowl tiff allegedly sparks shooting
It appears Crimson Tide and Tigers fans are a bit on edge ahead of this year's rivalry gam...
-
Report: Arkansas boosters want Malzahn
Malzahn is 43-20 and has one SEC title in his four-plus seasons at Auburn
-
FSU president: 'Jimbo's here forever'
FSU's president took some time in the middle of an interview on other issues to talk a little...
-
Kansas State football's future is murky
Snyder hopes to be in control of the Wildcats' next coach, and he wants his son to take ov...
Add a Comment