Watch Penn St. vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
Penn State Nittany Lions (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)
Current records: Penn St. 6-3-1; Wisconsin 6-3-1
What to Know
On Saturday Penn St. will take on Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m. Penn St. have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-42, which was the final score in Penn St.'s tilt against Michigan last week. Penn St. were down by 0-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
There's no place like home for Wisconsin, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Rutgers.
Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 6-3-1 while Penn St.'s loss dropped them down to 6-3-1. Giving up four turnovers, Penn St. had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Wisconsin exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.70
Prediction
The Nittany Lions are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Badgers.
This season, Penn St. are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they are 2-7-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as an 8 point favorite.
Series History
Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Penn State Nittany Lions 38 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
