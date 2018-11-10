Watch Penn St. vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)

Current records: Penn St. 6-3-1; Wisconsin 6-3-1

What to Know

On Saturday Penn St. will take on Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m. Penn St. have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-42, which was the final score in Penn St.'s tilt against Michigan last week. Penn St. were down by 0-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

There's no place like home for Wisconsin, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Rutgers.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 6-3-1 while Penn St.'s loss dropped them down to 6-3-1. Giving up four turnovers, Penn St. had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Wisconsin exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.70

Prediction

The Nittany Lions are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Badgers.

This season, Penn St. are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they are 2-7-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as an 8 point favorite.

Series History

Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.