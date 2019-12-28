WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin tackles player after Gatorade bath in Cotton Bowl 2019
Franklin practices what he preaches, at least in terms of form tackling
Penn State's 53-39 win over Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl on Saturday was a shootout that left plenty to be desired on the defensive side of the ball with the teams combining for over 1,000 yards of offense. Those defenders hoping to improve their tackling don't need to look far for inspiration.
Following the Nittany Lions' victory, coach James Franklin was doused with blue, ice-cold Gatorade in celebration from his players. His reaction, though, was not expected. The sixth-year coach went after one of the main perpetrators, tackling linebacker Cam Brown to the ground in what was a hilarious scene.
Take a look:
That's quite the form, especially when you consider that he played the quarterback position years ago and has coached much more on the offensive side of the ball. But to his credit, he pulled it off well, producing a viral moment and also showing how comfortable he is with his team that he felt good enough to do that. Lucky for Brown that Franklin isn't the size of an Ed Orgeron or that might have hurt.
Imagine the force he'd tackle with if somebody criticized his medulla oblongata.
