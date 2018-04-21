WATCH: Penn State fan with Down syndrome scores touchdown during spring game

Spring games are a chance for coaches to show off what their teams have been working on through spring practice, but they also give a platform for programs to let fans live out their dreams.

Brooke Fisher, a young woman with Down syndrome, was one of those fans when Penn State coach James Franklin called her in during the first quarter of the Nittany Lions spring game and she took off up the middle and score a touchdown from 22 yards out.

Fisher is known around town as one of the program's biggest fans and, according to the Centre Daily Times, sings the national anthem at some Penn State sporting events.

She got to hang around the sideline with some of Penn State's biggest stars, including former running back and potential first-round draft pick Saquon Barkley.

Job well done, Penn State