Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between Penn State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 10-6, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If Penn State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Rutgers will have to make due with a 6-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Rutgers 6-4, Penn State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.30

What to Know

Penn State is 8-0 against Rutgers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off on Saturday, but Penn State was not quite premier enough. They fell 24-15 to Michigan. It was the first time this season that Penn State let down their fans at home.

Drew Allar put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Rutgers as the team failed to score. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 22-0 to Iowa. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rutgers in their matchups with Iowa: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Scarlet Knights had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 127 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Iowa gained 402.

Penn State's loss dropped their record down to 8-1. As for Rutgers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Penn State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Nittany Lions have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 172.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Scarlet Knights struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Penn State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 8 years.

Nov 19, 2022 - Penn State 55 vs. Rutgers 10

Nov 20, 2021 - Penn State 28 vs. Rutgers 0

Dec 05, 2020 - Penn State 23 vs. Rutgers 7

Nov 30, 2019 - Penn State 27 vs. Rutgers 6

Nov 17, 2018 - Penn State 20 vs. Rutgers 7

Nov 11, 2017 - Penn State 35 vs. Rutgers 6

Nov 19, 2016 - Penn State 39 vs. Rutgers 0

Sep 19, 2015 - Penn State 28 vs. Rutgers 3

Injury Report for Penn State

Smith Vilbert: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Alonzo Ford Jr.: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Ibrahim Traore: questionable (Undisclosed)

Harrison Wallace III: out (Arm)

Feyisayo Oluleye: out (Undisclosed)

Tyler Holzworth: out (Undisclosed)

Jason Estrella: out (Undisclosed)

Tyler Johnson: out (Undisclosed)

Jim Fitzgerald: out (Undisclosed)

Jashaun Green: out (Undisclosed)

Liam Powers: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Rutgers