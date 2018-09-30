WATCH: Penn State receiver reaches into the heavens for a catch of the year vs. Ohio State

Penn State took an early 3-0 lead against Ohio State during the first quarter of their top-10 Big Ten battle from State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, but the score might have not have been impossible if not for a nearly-impossible one-handed catch by Juwan Johnson.

After that 31-yard completion, quarterback Trace McSorely went right back at Johnson for two more completions of 7 yards each to set up the first score of the game. Johnson entered the game as the team leader in receptions and, at 6-foot-4, is going to be counted on to make one-on-one plays like this against Ohio State's defensive backs. He and KJ Hamler have to be difference-makers for this offense, which had success through one quarter but has yet to find the end zone.

At the end of the first quarter, Penn State leads Ohio State 3-0 but is driving in Buckeye territory. You can follow along with all the action -- including commentary from Barton Simmons on the scene in Happy Valley -- in our live blog.