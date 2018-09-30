WATCH: Penn State receiver reaches into the heavens for a catch of the year vs. Ohio State

Penn State WR Juwan Johnson had an incredible one-handed catch against the Buckeyes

Penn State took an early 3-0 lead against Ohio State during the first quarter of their top-10 Big Ten battle from State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, but the score might have not have been impossible if not for a nearly-impossible one-handed catch by Juwan Johnson. 

After that 31-yard completion, quarterback Trace McSorely went right back at Johnson for two more completions of 7 yards each to set up the first score of the game. Johnson entered the game as the team leader in receptions and, at 6-foot-4, is going to be counted on to make one-on-one plays like this against Ohio State's defensive backs. He and KJ Hamler have to be difference-makers for this offense, which had success through one quarter but has yet to find the end zone. 

At the end of the first quarter, Penn State leads Ohio State 3-0 but is driving in Buckeye territory. You can follow along with all the action -- including commentary from Barton Simmons on the scene in Happy Valley -- in our live blog

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories