Watch Penn State vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 17 Memphis @ No. 10 Penn State

Current Records: Memphis 12-1; Penn State 10-2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Memphis and Penn State will compete for holiday cheer in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday at AT&T Stadium at noon ET test. The Tigers are coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 29-24 two weeks ago. WR Antonio Gibson had a stellar game for the Tigers as he rushed for one TD and 130 yards on 11 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. This was the first time Gibson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Penn State coming into their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights three weeks ago, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Nittany Lions blew past RU 27-6. Penn State's RB Journey Brown was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for three TDs and 103 yards on 16 carries.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 12-1 and Penn State to 10-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Memphis enters the matchup with 62 overall touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Nittany Lions come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 20. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.