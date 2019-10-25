Watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 7 Penn State (home) vs. No. 16 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Penn State 6-0-0; Michigan 5-1-0

What to Know

Michigan is 3-1 against Penn State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Michigan and Penn State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Wolverines 17.5, Penn State 8.17), so any points scored will be well earned.

When you finish with 260 more yards than your opponent like Michigan did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They strolled past Illinois with points to spare, taking the game 42-25. QB Shea Patterson was slinging it as he passed for 194 yards and three TDs on 22 attempts.

Meanwhile, Penn State won their last matchup against Iowa, and it was the same story this time around. The Nittany Lions snuck past Iowa with a 17-12 win. Winning may never get old, but the Nittany Lions sure are getting used to it with six in a row now.

Their wins bumped the Wolverines to 5-1 and the Nittany Lions to 6-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wolverines enter the contest with only three passing touchdowns allowed per game, good for best in the nation. As for the Nittany Lions, they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $179.95

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wolverines.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Penn State.