Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 12 Penn State (home) vs. Purdue (away)

Current Records: Penn State 4-0-0; Purdue 1-3-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn State. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Penn State and Purdue at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

The Nittany Lions kept a clean sheet against Maryland last Friday. Penn State was fully in charge, breezing past Maryland 59 to nothing. QB Sean Clifford had a stellar game for Penn State as he passed for 398 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Clifford this season.

Purdue wasn't able to make up for their 41-10 loss to Minnesota when they last met November of last year. It was a hard-fought game, but the Boilermakers had to settle for a 38-31 defeat against Minnesota. Purdue was down by 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Penn State's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Penn State comes into the contest boasting the fifth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 15. Less enviably, Purdue is second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 68.30 on average. So the Purdue squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 28-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.