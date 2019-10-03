Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Purdue football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Penn State (home) vs. Purdue (away)
Current Records: Penn State 4-0-0; Purdue 1-3-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Penn State is heading back home. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Penn State and Purdue at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 61 points per game.
The Nittany Lions kept a clean sheet against Maryland on Friday. Penn State was fully in charge, breezing past Maryland 59 to nothing. With that win, Penn State brought their scoring average up a tier to 61 ppg.
Purdue was out to avenge their 41-10 loss to Minnesota from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Boilermakers had to settle for a 38-31 defeat against Minnesota. Purdue was down by 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Penn State's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Penn State comes into the game boasting the fifth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 15. Less enviably, Purdue is second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 68.30 on average. So the Purdue squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 29, 2016 - Penn State 62 vs. Purdue 24
