Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Penn State (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Penn State 9-2; Rutgers 2-9
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37.55 points per contest. RU and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. RU is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 27 to nothing walloping at the Michigan State Spartans' hands. QB Johnny Langan wasn't much of a difference maker for the Scarlet Knights; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 2.85 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Penn State came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes, falling 28-17. No one had a big game offensively for Penn State, but they got one touchdown from RB Journey Brown.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: RU is stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 50 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Scarlet Knights, the Nittany Lions enter the contest with only 89.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. So the RU squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 40.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Over/Under: 49
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Penn State 20 vs. Rutgers 7
- Nov 11, 2017 - Penn State 35 vs. Rutgers 6
- Nov 19, 2016 - Penn State 39 vs. Rutgers 0
- Sep 19, 2015 - Penn State 28 vs. Rutgers 3
