WATCH: Pitt staffer scares players for Halloween while dressed as statue in uniform

Pittsburgh assistant director of player personnel Karlo Zokvo decided to have a little bit of fun with his football team this Halloween. On Thursday, head coach Pat Narduzzi tweeted out a video of Zokvo dressing up in a Pittsburgh football uniform that the team usually has on display at their facility. Needless to say, several players got caught off-guard by Zokvo when he attempted to scare them.

The video features eerie music and several scenarios in which Zokvo got the best of his players. Several players were frightened and took a step back before laughing about the prank. One even turned around and acted like he was going to punch Zokvo in the helmet that he was wearing. Have a look

Halloween Night, don't get tricked! Hail to Pitt! pic.twitter.com/5RbUSzzhjP — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) October 31, 2019

The best part of the video has to be towards the end when Zokvo scares one player so much that the player falls to the floor. A teammate can be seen in the background laughing hysterically at the encounter.

It's great to see Pittsburgh having a little bit of fun before a big game against Georgia Tech. The Panthers had won four consecutive games before dropping a 16-12 decision at the hands of ACC Coastal division rival Miami (Fla.) last weekend.

Pittsburgh currently has a 5-3 record and sits in fourth place in the Coastal division.