Who's Playing
Duke @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Duke 7-3; Pittsburgh 6-4
What to Know
The Duke Blue Devils and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Nov. 19 at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Duke strolled past the Virginia Tech Hokies with points to spare last week, taking the game 24-7. It was another big night for the Blue Devils' QB Riley Leonard, who passed for two TDs and 262 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 48 yards.
Meanwhile, Pitt ran circles around the Virginia Cavaliers last week, and the extra yardage (397 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. Pitt was the clear victor by a 37-7 margin over Virginia. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Pitt's RB Israel Abanikanda did his thing and rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 24 carries.
Special teams collected 13 points for the Panthers. K Ben Sauls delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Duke's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The wins brought Duke up to 7-3 and Pitt to 6-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six. As for Pitt, they enter the matchup with 37 sacks, which is the best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last eight years.
- Nov 06, 2021 - Pittsburgh 54 vs. Duke 29
- Oct 05, 2019 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Duke 30
- Oct 27, 2018 - Pittsburgh 54 vs. Duke 45
- Oct 21, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Duke 17
- Nov 19, 2016 - Pittsburgh 56 vs. Duke 14
- Nov 14, 2015 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Duke 13