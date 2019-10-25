Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Fla.): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-2-0; Miami (Fla.) 3-4-0

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh at noon ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Miami (Fla.) now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Hurricanes fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 28-21 loss against Georgia Tech. RB Cam'Ron Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 136 yards on the ground on 18 carries and snatched one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Harris has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Syracuse last Friday; they left with a four-game streak. The Panthers walked away with a 27-20 win. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 5-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s defeat dropped them down to 3-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh comes into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 36. As for Miami (Fla.), they enter the game with only 96.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Pittsburgh.