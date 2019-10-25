Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Fla.): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-2-0; Miami (Fla.) 3-4-0
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh at noon ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Miami (Fla.) now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Hurricanes fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 28-21 loss against Georgia Tech. RB Cam'Ron Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 136 yards on the ground on 18 carries and snatched one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Harris has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Syracuse last Friday; they left with a four-game streak. The Panthers walked away with a 27-20 win. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 5-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s defeat dropped them down to 3-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh comes into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 36. As for Miami (Fla.), they enter the game with only 96.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Pittsburgh.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 24 vs. Pittsburgh 3
- Nov 24, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Miami (Fla.) 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 51 vs. Pittsburgh 28
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami (Fla.) 29 vs. Pittsburgh 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game