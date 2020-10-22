Who's Playing

No. 5 Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Notre Dame 3-0; Pittsburgh 3-2

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be on the road. The Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Notre Dame won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Notre Dame didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 12-7 victory. Notre Dame's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Ian Book.

Meanwhile, Pitt came up short against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday, falling 31-19. One thing holding Pitt back was the mediocre play of QB Joey Yellen, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.83%.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Alex Kessman delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Irish come into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. As for the Panthers, they rank first in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 19 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Notre Dame have won both of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last six years.