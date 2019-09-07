Watch Pittsburgh vs. Ohio: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-1-0; Ohio 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-7-0; Ohio 9-4-0;
What to Know
Ohio will head out on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Ohio should still be riding high after a big win, while Pittsburgh will be looking to right the ship.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Bobcats coming into their contest against Rhode Island last Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Bobcats took their game against Rhode Island by a conclusive 41-20 score. QB Nathan Rourke did work as he picked up 75 yards on the ground on 10 carries and threw 2 TDs.
Pittsburgh couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to Virginia by a decisive 14-30 margin. Pittsburgh was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Virginia apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Nov. 2 of last year.
Pittsburgh's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Ohio's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bobcats were seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 40. Less enviably, the Panthers ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 141.8 on average. The good news for the Panthers, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6 point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
