Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ No. 24 Pittsburgh

Current Records: Rhode Island 2-1; Pittsburgh 2-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Rhode Island Rams at noon ET on Saturday at home. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while Rhode Island will be stumbling in from a loss.

When you finish with 237 more yards than your opponent like Pitt did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 34-13 margin over the Western Michigan Broncos. Pitt was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They can attribute much of their success to RB Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 31 carries.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Rhode Island as they lost 42-21 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last week. Rhode Island was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.

Rhode Island's defeat took them down to 2-1 while Pittsburgh's victory pulled them up to 2-1. A win for the Rams would reverse both their bad luck and Pittsburgh's good luck. We'll see if Rhode Island manages to pull off that tough task or if the Panthers keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.