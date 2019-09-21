Watch Pittsburgh vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. No. 15 UCF (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-2-0; UCF 3-0-0

What to Know

UCF will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh will need to watch out since UCF has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

The Knights brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Stanford last week; they left with a three-game streak. UCF had enough points to win and then some against Stanford, taking their matchup 45-27. QB Dillon Gabriel did work as he passed for 347 yards and four touchdowns. Gabriel ended the game strong with a streak of five complete passes.

We saw a pretty high 53-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Pittsburgh came up short against Penn State, falling 17-10. The result was a vexing reminder to the Panthers of the 51-6 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 8 of last year.

UCF's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 87.30 on average. On the other hand, the Knights rank third in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 21 on the season. So the Pittsburgh squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.99

Odds

The Knights are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Bettors have moved against the Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Knights as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.