WATCH: Player wins lawn mower race at bowl game, gets carried off by teammates

The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl is now the world's greatest sporting event

Over the years, it seems that college football bowl games have steered into weirdness, mainly in the name department. One of the latest examples of this is the St. Petersburg Bowl turning into the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. If you don't welcome that change, I don't want to know you.

But the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, which will feature FIU taking on Temple, isn't satisfied with just having an odd name. They've doubled down with odd events leading up to the game -- including a damn lawn mower race. 

At an event at Gwazi Field at Busch Gardens on Monday, coaches from both football squads drafted a team of drivers (comprised of "sports celebrities, media personalities, one of their coaches and one of their players") to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Race. Those drivers competed against each other by driving their mowers through a course that was essentially a maze made of hay. 

The true highlight of the event came when FIU center Shane McGough roasted his competition in the championship race and his teammates stormed the track to carry him off on their shoulders. It was basically "Rudy" but with lawnmowers.  

I've gotta say, this is my new favorite college bowl by a mile, and there's still room for improvement. Next year, we need a more elaborate course filled with obstacles and hazards. It's time to get this thing really kicking and sell some lawn mowers! That's what bowl season is all about.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories