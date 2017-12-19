WATCH: Player wins lawn mower race at bowl game, gets carried off by teammates

Over the years, it seems that college football bowl games have steered into weirdness, mainly in the name department. One of the latest examples of this is the St. Petersburg Bowl turning into the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. If you don't welcome that change, I don't want to know you.

But the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, which will feature FIU taking on Temple, isn't satisfied with just having an odd name. They've doubled down with odd events leading up to the game -- including a damn lawn mower race.

At an event at Gwazi Field at Busch Gardens on Monday, coaches from both football squads drafted a team of drivers (comprised of "sports celebrities, media personalities, one of their coaches and one of their players") to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Race. Those drivers competed against each other by driving their mowers through a course that was essentially a maze made of hay.

The true highlight of the event came when FIU center Shane McGough roasted his competition in the championship race and his teammates stormed the track to carry him off on their shoulders. It was basically "Rudy" but with lawnmowers.

SHANE MCGOUGH WITH AN EPIC PERFORMANCE TO WIN THE LAWNMOWER RACE FOR @FIUFOOTBALL. THE PANTHERS STORM THE FIELD. There will be a 30 for 30 on this one day #Legendary pic.twitter.com/DjP3SmEZnJ — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) December 18, 2017

Drama. Prestige. The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Lawnmower Race victory and celebration #PAWSUP #Titanic pic.twitter.com/3jpaSNgTtb — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) December 18, 2017

I've gotta say, this is my new favorite college bowl by a mile, and there's still room for improvement. Next year, we need a more elaborate course filled with obstacles and hazards. It's time to get this thing really kicking and sell some lawn mowers! That's what bowl season is all about.