Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Indiana 3-8, Purdue 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Ross-Ade Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Indiana was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against Michigan State. Despite 85 more yards than Michigan State, Indiana couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Despite the defeat, Indiana got a solid performance out of Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Purdue couldn't handle Northwestern on Saturday and fell 23-15.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrone Tracy, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown while picking up 10.0 yards per carry. Tracy was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards.

Even if they lost, Purdue's defense sure didn't make it easy: Northwestern's QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Khordae Sydnor was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Even though they lost, the Boilermakers were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 303 rushing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwestern only rushed for 99.

Indiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for Purdue, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-8.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Indiana.

Indiana ended up a good deal behind Purdue in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, losing 30-16. Can Indiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indiana.