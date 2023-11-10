Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Minnesota 5-4, Purdue 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: NBC

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Minnesota was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Minnesota went for two against Illinois on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the matchup. Minnesota and Illinois were almost perfectly matched up, but Minnesota suffered an agonizing 27-26 defeat.

Athan Kaliakmanis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Minnesota's defense sure didn't make it easy: Illinois' QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Jah Joyner and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Purdue's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Purdue lost to Michigan, and Purdue lost bad. The score wound up at 41-13. The over/under was set at 53.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Purdue, their defeat was their third straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 2-7.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 3-6.

Minnesota came up short against Purdue when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 20-10. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Purdue's Devin Mockobee, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Now that Minnesota knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Purdue is a slight 1-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Purdue.