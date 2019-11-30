Watch Purdue vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Purdue 4-7; Indiana 7-4
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Purdue and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Boilermakers have to be hurting after a devastating 45-24 defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers last week. Purdue's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Brycen Hopkins, who caught eight passes for 127 yards and two TDs.
The Boilermakers' defense was a presence as well, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of CB Dedrick Mackey with 12:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for IU, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 39-14 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines. QB Peyton Ramsey wasn't much of a difference maker for IU; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Purdue is fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Purdue, IU enters the game with 306.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Hoosiers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.35
Odds
The Hoosiers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue and Indiana both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Purdue 28 vs. Indiana 21
- Nov 25, 2017 - Purdue 31 vs. Indiana 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - Indiana 26 vs. Purdue 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - Indiana 54 vs. Purdue 36
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Odom fired at Missouri after four years
Odom led the Tigers to a 24-24 record in four seasons at the helm
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Georgia football.
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
UTEP vs. Rice live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UTEP vs. Rice football game