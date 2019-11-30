Watch Purdue vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Purdue 4-7; Indiana 7-4

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Purdue and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Boilermakers have to be hurting after a devastating 45-24 defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers last week. Purdue's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Brycen Hopkins, who caught eight passes for 127 yards and two TDs.

The Boilermakers' defense was a presence as well, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of CB Dedrick Mackey with 12:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for IU, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 39-14 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines. QB Peyton Ramsey wasn't much of a difference maker for IU; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Purdue is fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Purdue, IU enters the game with 306.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Hoosiers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.35

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Purdue and Indiana both have two wins in their last four games.