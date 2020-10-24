Who's Playing

No. 16 Iowa @ Purdue

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. After a 10-3 record last season and a win in the Holiday Bowl, Iowa is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Purdue (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawkeyes were third best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only six. Less enviably, Purdue was fifth worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last year, with the squad coming up with only nine overall. We'll see if Iowa's defense can keep Purdue's running backs out of the end zone.

Iowa has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won three out of their last five games against Purdue.