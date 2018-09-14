Watch Purdue vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAF game
How to watch Purdue vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Missouri Tigers (away)
Current records: Purdue 0-2; Missouri 2-0
What to Know
Purdue will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Purdue now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Purdue and E. Michigan were almost perfectly matched up last Saturday, but Purdue suffered an agonizing 20-19 loss. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Purdue to swallow was that Purdue had been favored by 15.5 points coming into the contest.
Meanwhile, Missouri made easy work of Wyoming and carried off a 40-13 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for Missouri.
Missouri's win lifted them to 2-0 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if Missouri can add another positive mark to their record or if Purdue can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Missouri's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Last season, Purdue was 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Missouri, they were 7-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Missouri Tigers 3 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 35
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown
-
Ohio State vs. TCU odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football and locked in a play for Sat...
-
Ohio State at TCU pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Horned Frogs are ready to battle in Jerry World
-
SEC West, Big 12 take Week 3 spotlight
Taking a closer look at what you need to know entering Week 3 of the 2018 college football...
-
Alabama at Ole Miss pick, live stream
The top-ranked team in the country will take its show on the road to rowdy Oxford Saturday...
-
Texas Tech vs. Houston prediction, pick
Houston looks to win consecutive games against Power Five opponents on the road