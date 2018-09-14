Watch Purdue vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Missouri Tigers (away)

Current records: Purdue 0-2; Missouri 2-0

What to Know

Purdue will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Purdue now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Purdue and E. Michigan were almost perfectly matched up last Saturday, but Purdue suffered an agonizing 20-19 loss. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Purdue to swallow was that Purdue had been favored by 15.5 points coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, Missouri made easy work of Wyoming and carried off a 40-13 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for Missouri.

Missouri's win lifted them to 2-0 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if Missouri can add another positive mark to their record or if Purdue can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Missouri's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Last season, Purdue was 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Missouri, they were 7-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.