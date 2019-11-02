Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Purdue vs. Nebraska football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Nebraska (away)
Current Records: Purdue 2-6; Nebraska 4-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Nebraska and Purdue will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Nebraska doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cornhuskers were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against Indiana last week. The Cornhuskers took a 38-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. Nebraska's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who picked up 83 yards on the ground on 22 carries and caught six passes for 71 yards, and QB Noah Vedral, who accumulated 201 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Robinson's performance made up for a slower game against Minnesota three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the contest between Purdue and Illinois was not a total blowout, but with Purdue falling 24-6, it was darn close. Purdue was down by 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Cornhuskers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cornhuskers are 20th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season. But the Boilermakers are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Purdue and Nebraska both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Purdue 42 vs. Nebraska 28
- Oct 28, 2017 - Nebraska 25 vs. Purdue 24
- Oct 22, 2016 - Nebraska 27 vs. Purdue 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Purdue 55 vs. Nebraska 45
Watch This Game Live
-
