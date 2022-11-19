Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Purdue

Current Records: Northwestern 1-9; Purdue 6-4

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET Nov. 19 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northwestern suffered a grim 31-3 defeat to the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, but Purdue stepped up in the second half for a 31-24 victory. Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 237 yards on 40 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground.

Northwestern have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Northwestern is now 1-9 while Purdue sits at 6-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 23rd fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 190.6. But the Boilermakers enter the game with 291.9 passing yards per game on average, good for 18th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.08

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northwestern have won five out of their last seven games against Purdue.