Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)
Current records: Purdue 5-5; Wisconsin 6-4
What to Know
Wisconsin will square off against Purdue at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Neither Wisconsin nor Purdue could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Wisconsin came into their match this week averaging 31 points per game, but Wisconsin fell well short of that average, and it cost them. Last week, they came up short against Penn St., falling 22-10. Wisconsin's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 185 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, Purdue was averaging 33.44 points per game entering their matchup last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Minnesota. Purdue found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-10 punch to the gut against Minnesota. Purdue was probably expecting an easy victory given their 10-point advantage in the point spread, but Minnesota gave them no such satisfaction.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, Wisconsin had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Purdue exploits that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Boilermakers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Badgers.
This season, Purdue is 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they are 2-8-0 against the spread
Series History
Wisconsin has won all of the games they've played against Purdue in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Wisconsin Badgers 17 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 9
- 2016 - Purdue Boilermakers 20 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 49
- 2015 - Wisconsin Badgers 24 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 7
