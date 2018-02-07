WATCH: Quay Walker becomes an instant Georgia favorite by tossing Tennessee hat

Four-star linebacker Quay Walker committed to Georgia on Wednesday, and he did so with some flair. Sitting behind a table that featured the hats of Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn, Walker started to pick up the Tennessee cap. However, just before putting it over his head, Walker tossed the hat aside and took off his shorts and jacket, revealing a polo emblazoned with the Bulldogs' G and shorts that were covered in it. Walker topped off the look with a Georgia straw hat, completing the bamboozle.

Quay Walker may have just become a #UGA fan favorite. Flipped from Alabama to Georgia and that Tennessee hat toss... pic.twitter.com/eplNS8MdF3 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) February 7, 2018

Walker, who visited Georgia last week and ended up decommitting five days later on signing day, appeared to be choosing between Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State -- but the assumption was that he'd end up at Georgia. Flipping the Tennessee hat is a good way to get into the fans' good graces early.

The signing is just another notch for Georgia, who are having one of the best signing days in the star era. Walker is an outside linebacker with outstanding size and speed to boot, standing at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. He played a good deal of offense at Crisp County High School in Georgia. He had 28 tackles for loss and nine sacks, in addition to 10 pass breakups and an interception.

Everything is coming up roses for Kirby Smart after Georgia made the National Championship last season. They are clearly gearing up to make another run.

