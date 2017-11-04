WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud's punt return for a Clemson TD is simply insane

The punt return tied up Clemson's game against NC State in the first quarter

Now this is one heck of a punt return. 

NC State had an early 7-0 advantage on Clemson early because of a quick touchdown strike off of a Tigers interception. In two offensive drives, Clemson had just 23 yards of offense, the aforementioned turnover and zero points. 

But Ray-Ray McCloud's 77-yard punt return for a score was just the jolt the Tigers needed. McCloud broke tackle after tackle and reversed field behind a wall of blockers in the most electrifying fashion. 

Though McCloud has worked punt return duty in the past, this is his first career return for a score in that department. And, goodness, was it something else. 

