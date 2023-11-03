Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Rice Owls

Current Records: SMU 6-2, Rice 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Rice will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Rice Owls and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Rice had to settle for a 30-28 defeat against Tulane. The close game was extra heartbreaking for Rice, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

Despite their defeat, Rice saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Juma Otoviano, who rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was JT Daniels, who threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, SMU can now show off five landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They steamrolled past Tulsa 69-10 at home. The win was familiar territory for SMU who now have four in a row.

SMU relied on the efforts of Camar Wheaton, who rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries, and Preston Stone, who threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Maryland, who picked up 95 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Rice's loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for SMU, their victory was their sixth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-2.

While only SMU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, SMU shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11.5 points. Rice might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as both teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Owls command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.5 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Mustangs struggle in that department as they've been even better at 5.2 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Saturday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.

Odds

SMU is a big 11.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58 points.

