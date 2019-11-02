Watch Rice vs. Marshall: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rice vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-8; Marshall 5-3
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Marshall and Rice at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Marshall is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Rice is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
Last week, the Thundering Herd narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Western Kentucky 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.
Marshall's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Ty Storey and got past Western Kentucky's offensive line for a total of 4.5 sacks for a loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DL Marquis Couch and his three sacks.
Meanwhile, Rice came up short against Southern Miss, falling 20-6. QB Wiley Green had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only four yards per passing attempt.
Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.
Marshall's win lifted them to 5-3 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success or if Rice bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game