Watch Rice vs. Marshall: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Rice 0-8; Marshall 5-3

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between Marshall and Rice at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Marshall is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Rice is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

Last week, the Thundering Herd narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Western Kentucky 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.

Marshall's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Ty Storey and got past Western Kentucky's offensive line for a total of 4.5 sacks for a loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DL Marquis Couch and his three sacks.

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against Southern Miss, falling 20-6. QB Wiley Green had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only four yards per passing attempt.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

Marshall's win lifted them to 5-3 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success or if Rice bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.