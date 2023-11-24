Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Maryland 6-5, Rutgers 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Rutgers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Rutgers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 27-6 defeat to Penn State. Rutgers has struggled against Penn State recently, as their contest on Saturday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, while it was Maryland who put the first points on the board on Saturday, it was Michigan who put up more. Maryland fell 31-24 to Michigan.

Billy Edwards Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in three rushing scores.

Rutgers' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Maryland, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with Maryland going off as just a 1-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, keep Rutgers' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Maryland over their last five matchups.

Rutgers took a serious blow against Maryland when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 37-0. Will Rutgers have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Maryland is a slight 1-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Maryland has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Rutgers.