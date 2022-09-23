Who's Playing

Iowa @ Rutgers

Current Records: Iowa 2-1; Rutgers 3-0

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Iowa got themselves on the board against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, but Nevada never followed suit. Iowa took their game against Nevada by a conclusive 27 to nothing score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Iowa had established a 20 to nothing advantage. DE Joe Evans had a stellar game for the Hawkeyes as he rushed for one TD and 259 yards on 36 carries. Evans had some trouble finding his footing against the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, RU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Temple Owls last week, sneaking past 16-14. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Temple made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. RU's only offensive touchdown came from DB Shaquan Loyal.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Jude McAtamney booted in three field goals, the longest a 45-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Iowa is now 2-1 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawkeyes enter the game with only one touchdown allowed, which is the best in the nation. As for RU, they rank second in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 32.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -106

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa have won both of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last eight years.