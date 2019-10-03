Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. Maryland (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-3-0; Maryland 2-2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Rutgers and Maryland at noon ET at SHI Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The day started off rough for the Scarlet Knights last week, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched, falling 52 to nothing to Michigan. QB Artur Sitkowski had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 106 yards on 24 attempts.

Maryland was out to avenge their 38-3 loss to Penn State from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Maryland played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 59 to nothing blowout to Penn State. Maryland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights are fourth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 7 on the season. On the other hand, the Terrapins come into the matchup boasting the 19th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 12. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 13-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Maryland have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.