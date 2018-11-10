Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Michigan Wolverines (away)
Current records: Rutgers 1-8-1; Michigan 8-1-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Allowing an average of 33.44 points per game, Rutgers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Last week, Rutgers came up short against Wisconsin, falling 17-31.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Michigan's strategy against Penn St. last Saturday. Michigan steamrolled Penn St. 42-7. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Michigan had established a 28-0 advantage.
Michigan's victory lifted them to 8-1-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-8-1. Last week Michigan relied heavily on Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. It will be up to Rutgers's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.50
Prediction
The Wolverines are a big 36.5 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
This season, Rutgers are 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Michigan, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 37.5 point favorite.
Series History
Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Michigan Wolverines 35 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 14
- 2016 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights 0 vs. Michigan Wolverines 78
- 2015 - Michigan Wolverines 49 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16
