Watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 2-7; Ohio State 9-0
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Ohio State and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Ohio State has bulldozed their previous nine opponents, so Rutgers might have their hands full.
When you finish with 601 more yards than your opponent like the Buckeyes did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Maryland Terrapins to the tune of 73-14. Ohio State QB Justin Fields was slinging it as he passed for 200 yards and three TDs on 25 attempts.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Rutgers was not quite Illinois' equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Rutgers ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-10 walloping at Illinois' hands. QB Johnny Langan wasn't much of a difference maker for the Scarlet Knights; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 86 yards passing.
Ohio State's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights are third worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 15 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Scarlet Knights, the Buckeyes rank first in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 61 on the season. So the Rutgers squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 52.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Buckeyes, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 51-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Watch This Game Live
-
