Who's Playing

No. 11 Penn State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Penn State 8-2; Rutgers 4-6

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at SHI Stadium. The Nittany Lions won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 19-point advantage in the spread.

The Maryland Terrapins typically have all the answers at home, but last week Penn State proved too difficult a challenge. Penn State was the clear victor by a 30 to nothing margin over the Terrapins. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Penn State's RB Nicholas Singleton looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 122 yards on 11 carries.

Penn State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Maryland's offensive line to sack the QB seven times for a total loss of 49 yards. Leading the way was DE Chop Robinson and his two sacks. Robinson now has four sacks this year.

Meanwhile, RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 27-21 to the Michigan State Spartans. Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights got a solid performance out of RB Kyle Monangai, who picked up 162 yards on the ground on 24 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Monangai has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next contest looks promising for the Nittany Lions, who are favored by a full 19 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Penn State is now 8-2 while RU sits at 4-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Penn State enters the game with only eight passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation. As for the Scarlet Knights, they come into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest yards allowed per game in the nation at 321.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 19-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last eight years.