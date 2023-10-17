Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: FIU 3-4, Sam Houston 0-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas

Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The FIU Panthers and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on October 18th at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for FIU and eight for Sam Houston dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored FIU last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 27-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of UTEP.

Kejon Owens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston ended up a good deal behind New Mexico State on Thursday and lost 27-13. Sam Houston was down 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Keegan Shoemaker, who threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Noah Smith, who picked up 55 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The losses dropped FIU to 3-4 and Sam Houston to 0-6.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Sam Houston is a 5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

