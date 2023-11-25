Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 4-7, Sam Houston 2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas

Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $24.15

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. Sam Houston took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Middle Tennessee, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Middle Tennessee beat UTEP 34-30.

Middle Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Holden Willis, who picked up 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Nicholas Vattiato, who threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Vattiato has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 28-23 to Western Kentucky.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Noah Smith, who picked up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Middle Tennessee pushed their record up to 4-7 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Sam Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

While only Middle Tennessee took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Middle Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

