Who's Playing

UNLV @ San Diego State

Current Records: UNLV 4-4; San Diego State 4-4

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels are 1-6 against the San Diego State Aztecs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. UNLV will take on San Diego State at 7 p.m. ET at Snapdragon Stadium after a week off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The afternoon started off rough for the Rebels last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 44-21 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. UNLV was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 30-7. The losing side was boosted by RB Courtney Reese, who picked up 142 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Reese's longest run was for 74 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Fresno State Bulldogs 32-28. Despite the loss, San Diego State got a solid performance out of S Jalen Mayden, who passed for two TDs and 291 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 43 yards.

The Aztecs' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Fresno State's offensive line to sack QB Jake Haener seven times for a total loss of 50 yards. Leading the way was DL Jonah Tavai and his 2.5 sacks. Tavai now has 5.5 sacks this year.

The Rebels are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UNLV, who are 3-3 against the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for sixth in the nation. The Aztecs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off eight times, good for 36th in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won six out of their last seven games against UNLV.