UNLV @ San Diego State

The UNLV Rebels are 1-4 against the San Diego State Aztecs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. UNLV and San Diego State are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at SDCCU Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Rebels (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last year and a win in the New Mexico Bowl, the Aztecs are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

The UNLV sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

The Aztecs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

San Diego State have won four out of their last five games against UNLV.